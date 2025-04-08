South Korea says military fired warning shots after North Koreans crossed the border

South Korea says its military has fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border

The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea says its military has fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the border.

South Korea’s military said about 10 North Korean soldiers returned to the North’s territory after South Korea fired made warning broadcasts and fired warning shots.

It says South Korea is closely monitoring North Korean activities.