South Korea says one of the three weapons North Korea launched was a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile

ByThe Associated Press
May 24, 2022, 9:39 PM

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea says one of the three weapons North Korea launched was a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile.

