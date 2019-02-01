Former South Korean governor convicted of sexual abuse

A South Korean appeals court has sentenced a former provincial governor to 3½ years in prison on charges of sexually abusing his secretary, in the highest profile conviction yet from investigations triggered by the country's growing #MeToo movement.

A Seoul High Court official said Friday that Ahn Hee-jung was found guilty on most counts after being accused of molestation, sexual assault and abuse of authority.

A lower court had acquitted Ahn in August, citing a lack of evidence proving that he abused his authority to force his secretary to have sex. Ahn had said the sex was consensual.

Ahn had been considered a possible presidential candidate but stepped down as governor of South Chungcheong province last March amid public anger over Kim's allegations.