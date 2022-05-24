South Korean officials say North Korea has launched a 2nd ballistic missile toward the sea

ByThe Associated Press
May 24, 2022, 5:57 PM

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean officials say North Korea has launched a 2nd ballistic missile toward the sea.

