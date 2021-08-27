Spain reports 4 dead migrants as 5 boats head to Canaries

Spanish maritime rescue services say they have saved 27 migrants in a boat trying to reach the Canary Islands, but they also found four bodies on board

August 27, 2021, 12:19 PM
2 min read

MADRID -- Spanish maritime rescue services said Friday they saved 27 migrants in a boat trying to reach the Canary Islands, but they also found four bodies on board.

It was one of five small vessels carrying a total of 166 migrants, mostly men from sub-Saharan Africa, making their way to the Spanish islands off northwest Africa over Thursday and Friday.

The voyage from Africa to the Canary Islands by migrants attempting to reach European soil is one of the deadliest migration routes. Hundreds of people die every year at sea, often on small, frail craft.

The four dead migrants were a man, a woman, a teenager and a young girl, rescue officials told Spanish state news agency EFE.

The boat was spotted Thursday about 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of the island chain by a fishing vessel, whose crew gave the migrants food and water and alerted authorities.

In other arrivals, 68 migrants on two boats reached the island of Lanzarote, private news agency Europa Press reported from the archipelago.

And a boat carrying 15 migrants, including a woman and baby, was intercepted just south of Fuerteventura island, and another 56 people were on a boat rescued off Gran Canaria.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Bad goes to tragic for Biden on Afghanistan: The Note

3 hours ago

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

COVID-19 hospitalizations top 100,000 nationwide

2 hours ago

COVID patients overwhelm Texas hospitals, amid 'hair on fire' crisis

Aug 27, 5:03 AM

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Aug 25, 7:35 PM

COVID-19 hospitalizations top 100,000 nationwide

2 hours ago

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Aug 25, 7:35 PM

COVID-19 hospitalizations top 100,000 nationwide

2 hours ago

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Data supports booster shots increasing COVID-19 protection

Aug 25, 7:35 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events