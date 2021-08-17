Spain, rights groups disagree over rights of child migrants

Spanish officials are seeking to justify their policy of sending unaccompanied child migrants back to Morocco

August 17, 2021, 1:10 PM
2 min read

MADRID -- Spanish officials sought to justify Tuesday their policy of sending unaccompanied child migrants back to Morocco, while 28 human rights organizations wrote to the Spanish prime minister urging him to end it immediately.

Hundreds of unaccompanied minors were among a surge of 10,000 people who tried to enter Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta in May by scaling a border fence or swimming around it. They have been in Ceuta since then.

Last Friday, Spanish authorities began sending them back to Morocco in groups of 15, triggering an outcry from rights groups.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said Tuesday the returns were taking place under a 2007 agreement between Spain and Morocco for assisted returns once children’s cases had been considered.

Morocco has given “assurances” that the minors’ rights will be respected, he said.

“We are returning the ones that are returnable,” Grande-Marlaska said in an interview with Spanish public radio RNE. “They are not at risk.”

The head of the Ceuta government, Juan Jesús Vivas, acknowledged that the 2007 agreement does not set out specific rules but states that Spain and Morocco have to agree on how to proceed with returns.

Regardless of whether an individual written assessment has been made of each child, he said, for the past three months the minors who have been returned have been accompanied by qualified professionals and no child classified by them as vulnerable has been sent back to Morocco.

But in a letter to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez published Tuesday, 28 Spanish and international rights groups insisted the returns are illegal because they are done in groups, without prior warning and without a hearing or the provision of legal counsel.

Because of that, the returns are in contravention of Spanish, European and international law, the rights groups argue.

A Spanish court has suspended the returns until Thursday, giving the government 72 hours to show it is not breaking the law.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: US resumes air operations at Kabul airport

12 minutes ago

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

3 hours ago

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

COVID-19 live updates: US reports over 200,000 new cases in a single day

8 minutes ago

Afghans try to escape, find family in US

Aug 16, 7:50 PM

Top Stories

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

3 hours ago

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

As Afghanistan devolves into chaos, nationals try desperately to flee their homeland

Aug 17, 3:50 AM

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

First-ever water shortage declared for Lake Mead

Aug 16, 6:35 PM

Top Stories

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

3 hours ago

As Afghanistan devolves into chaos, nationals try desperately to flee their homeland

Aug 17, 3:50 AM

US troops evacuate civilians, diplomats in Kabul as Taliban close in

Aug 15, 11:31 AM

Top Stories

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

3 hours ago

US troops evacuate civilians, diplomats in Kabul as Taliban close in

Aug 15, 11:31 AM

As Afghanistan devolves into chaos, nationals try desperately to flee their homeland

Aug 17, 3:50 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events