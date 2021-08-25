Spain tightens fertilizer rules after dead fish clog lagoon

Spanish authorities are expanding a ban on harmful fertilizers around a saltwater lagoon on the country’s Mediterranean coast, where over the past 10 days several tons of dead fish have washed up

August 25, 2021, 2:55 PM
1 min read

MADRID -- Spanish authorities are expanding a ban on harmful fertilizers around a saltwater lagoon on the country’s Mediterranean coast, where over the past 10 days several tons of dead fish have washed up.

The regional government of Murcia, some 400 kilometers (240 miles) southeast of Madrid, announced Wednesday that the use of inorganic nitrogen fertilizers at farms within 1,500 meters (1,640 yards) of the Mar Menor lagoon is to be prohibited.

Some of those fertilizers can cause algae blooms, which deplete oxygen in surface water, killing fish.

Murcia is one of Spain’s main producers of fruit and vegetables, with much of the produce exported to northern Europe.

The lagoon is a well-known beauty spot and is popular for vacations.

The Murcia government estimates that every day around 5 metric tons (5.5 tons) of fertilizer runoffs from nearby farms are washed into the lagoon.

Spain’s Ecology Minister Teresa Ribera visited the lagoon Wednesday and welcomed the regional government’s plan, which includes increasing and expediting financial penalties on offenders.

She said that of more than 400 sanctions currently imposed by authorities, some 200 are in court and more than 200 remain unresolved.

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Afghanistan updates: World Bank freezes aid after Taliban takeover

4 minutes ago

Hospital CEO's tragic death prompts hundreds to get vaccinated

Aug 25, 5:02 AM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

4 hours ago

On Location: August 25, 2021

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

4 hours ago

J&J vaccine booster shot raises antibody levels 9-fold, company says

Aug 25, 6:45 AM

After hospital CEO's tragic death, hundreds get vaccinated in his honor

Aug 25, 5:02 AM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

4 hours ago

J&J vaccine booster shot raises antibody levels 9-fold, company says

Aug 25, 6:45 AM

After hospital CEO's tragic death, hundreds get vaccinated in his honor

Aug 25, 5:02 AM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

4 hours ago

Rescue search continues after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

Aug 24, 7:29 AM

J&J vaccine booster shot raises antibody levels 9-fold, company says

Aug 25, 6:45 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events