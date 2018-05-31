Spain: Smaller parties to decide whether to oust PM Rajoy

Spain's opposition Socialists tried to persuade smaller parties to support their bid to oust Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative government as they opened a tense parliamentary debate on their no-confidence motion.

Addressing lawmakers, Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez promised to uphold a recently negotiated national budget that includes substantial benefits for Basque nationalists, whose votes would allow him to oust Rajoy.

He urged the prime minister to step down after his ruling Popular Party was fined last week as a beneficiary of a large kickbacks-for-contracts scheme.

"Are you ready to step down here and now? Resign and everything will end," Sanchez told the prime minister, who listened from his seat with an impassive face. "Mr. Rajoy, your time is up."

Sanchez, 46, reminded the chamber that last week's damaging court ruling questioned Rajoy's claim that he and other top officials were unaware of the party's illegal accounting.

The prime minister fought back. He said it makes no sense to seek a no-confidence vote based on the graft ruling because the National Court's verdict "doesn't include any criminal punishment" for his party.

"Everybody knows that Pedro Sanchez is never going to win the elections and this is the reason for his motion, his urgency," Rajoy told lawmakers, reminding them that the Socialists have lost two general elections under Sanchez's leadership and warning that his government would endanger financial stability.

"Every time you open your mouth, the risk premium goes up," he said.

The debate on Thursday was expected to be followed by a vote on Friday.

As the two main parties exchanged accusations of covering up corruption cases in their respective ranks, all eyes were set on how the Basque nationalist party, which governs in the northern prosperous region, might tilt the balance either way.

Sanchez needs an absolute majority in the Congress of Deputies — 176 of 350 seats — to oust Rajoy. The far-left anti-austerity Podemos is set to vote in favor, but that leaves him still needing the votes of the Basque party's five lawmakers.

The pro-business Ciudadanos party, whose leader Albert Rivera is riding a wave of popularity after pressing Rajoy for a more aggressive approach in crushing the Catalan separatist challenge, is refusing to support Sanchez because it wants a snap election as soon as possible.

The prospect of an election won by Ciudadanos, which favors more central control of Spain's self-governed regions, posed a dilemma for the regional Basque party. The nationalists have said their priority will be shielding the more than 500 million euros ($585 million) in additional investments and other benefits obtained from Rajoy's government in this year's national budget negotiations.

Sanchez announced on Thursday that he won't touch Rajoy's budget if he is elected for the top job.

If the Basques stick with Rajoy, the prime minister will likely face subsequent no-confidence challenges from either Ciudadanos or Podemos in a bid to force an immediate general election, possibly in the fall.

"Rajoy might survive for a while, because it's very difficult that the other parties can come to an agreement to remove him," said Andrew Dowling, an expert in Spanish politics at Cardiff University in Wales. "But it's definitely the beginning of the end of Rajoy and his Popular Party."

If the nationalists support the Socialist motion, Sanchez could prime minister as early as next week, with the aim of calling a general election by the end of the year.

But the coming months would be difficult to navigate with a minority Socialist government that would need to please Basque regionalists, Catalan separatists and anti-austerity parties in order to pass legislation in parliament. Rajoy has labeled that prospect as a "Frankenstein government."

A third possibility, that of Rajoy resigning as early as Thursday to avoid the embarrassment of being ousted this week, has been rejected by the prime minister's office. Rajoy, a statement said late Wednesday, "has done nothing that justifies stepping down. It would be acknowledging guilt."