Spokesman: Iran to break stockpile limit set by nuclear deal

  • ByThe Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran — Jun 17, 2019, 4:12 AM ET
This June 13, 2019 false-color image from the European Commissions Sentinel-2 satellite that was processed by Sinergises Sentinel Hub website shows the Norwegian-owned MT Front Altair, bottom right, ablaze with smoke rising from it in the Gulf of OPlayThe Associated Press
A spokesman for Iran's atomic agency says the country will break the uranium stockpile limit set by Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days.

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment in a news conference carried live on Iranian state television on Monday.

He spoke to local journalists at Iran's Arak heavy water facility.

His comments come in the wake of suspected attacks on oil tankers last week in the region that Washington has blamed on Iran and amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S., a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America for the nuclear deal.

Kamalvandi acknowledged that the country already quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium.