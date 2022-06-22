Sri Lanka's prime minister says its troubled economy has collapsed and country is unable to even pay for oil imports

ByThe Associated Press
June 22, 2022, 4:27 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lanka's prime minister says its troubled economy has collapsed and country is unable to even pay for oil imports.

