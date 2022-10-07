St. Lucia charges president of island's Senate

Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia say the president of its Senate faces criminal charges

ByThe Associated Press
October 7, 2022, 5:02 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia announced Friday that the president of its Senate faces criminal charges.

Officials did not specify the charges, but instead referred to a legal code that relates to the perversion of justice. No further details were immediately available.

St. Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre said in a statement that he was revoking the appointment of Stanley Felix and relieving him of all senatorial duties.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Felix has an attorney.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events