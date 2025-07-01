A stabbing attack at a German company kills 1 person and seriously wounds 2
German police say a man armed with a “sharp object” has attacked people at a company, killing at least one
ByThe Associated Press
July 1, 2025, 3:36 AM
BERLIN -- A man armed with a “sharp object” attacked people at a company in Germany, killing at least one, police said.
Two people were seriously wounded in the attack Tuesday in Mellrichstadt, a small town east of Frankfurt in southern Germany, police said in posts on social network X.
A 21-year-old German man was arrested.
There was no danger to the public, authorities said.