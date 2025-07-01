German police say a man armed with a “sharp object” has attacked people at a company, killing at least one

A stabbing attack at a German company kills 1 person and seriously wounds 2

By The Associated Press

BERLIN -- A man armed with a “sharp object” attacked people at a company in Germany, killing at least one, police said.

Two people were seriously wounded in the attack Tuesday in Mellrichstadt, a small town east of Frankfurt in southern Germany, police said in posts on social network X.

A 21-year-old German man was arrested.

There was no danger to the public, authorities said.