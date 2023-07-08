4 militants attack a police station and kill an officer in southeast Iran, state TV says

ByThe Associated Press
July 8, 2023, 2:47 AM
Iran
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran -- Four militants attacked a police station and killed an officer in southeastern Iran, state TV reported on Saturday.

The armed group attacked a police station in Zahedan, a city in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province, about 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) from the border with Pakistan, triggering a shootout.

One policeman was killed.

The report quoted Alireza Marhamati, the province's deputy governor, as saying the militants were trying to gain access to the police station and were equipped with grenades, but did not elaborate further.

