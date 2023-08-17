Strong earthquake and aftershock shake Colombia's capital and other cities

Residents gather outside their homes after a quake was felt in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. A magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook Colombia's capital and other major cities on Thursday, according to reports by United States Geological service. USGS reported a second 5.7 magnitude quake shortly after the first. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

By The Associated Press

A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shook Colombia's capital and other major cities Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the initial quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock a preliminary magnitude of 5.7.

The epicenters of both quakes were about 100 miles ( 160 kilometers) southeast of Bogota, according to USGS. People in the city of 11 million felt buildings and floors rumble in the midday quake.

Alarms blared in Bogotá as residents left their homes, with throngs of people gathering in the streets. The earthquake was also felt in other big cities like Medellín and Cali.

Videos on social media showed furniture shaking and chandeliers swinging during the quake.