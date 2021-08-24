Student leader slain in Colombia weeks after protests end

Police in Colombia say a student leader who lost an eye in clashes with police in 2018 and also participated in anti-government protests that swept the country last April and May has been slain in the southwestern city of Popayan

August 24, 2021, 11:57 PM
2 min read

BOGOTA, Colombia -- A student leader who lost an eye in clashes with police in 2018 and also participated in anti-government protests that swept over Colombia in April and May was slain in the southwestern city of Popayan, local police reported.

Esteban Mosquera was an advocate of free tuition for university students and also campaigned in his hometown of Popayan for a basic income plan for Colombia’s poorest residents. Witnesses said men on motorcycles shot him as he walked toward his home Monday.

The Interamerican Commission on Human Rights urged Colombia’s government to promptly investigate the killing, while President Ivan Duque offered a $13,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to Mosquera’s killers.

So far this year, 108 human rights activists and community leaders have been slain in Colombia, according to Indepaz, a human rights group that notes violence against activists has increased since the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia signed a peace deal with the government in 2016 and disarmed. It said more than 300 activists were killed last year.

Jose Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director for Human Rights Watch, expressed regret over the slaying of Mosquera, saying on his Twitter account that Colombian authorities must “shed light” on the homicide and “prosecute those who are responsible.”

In 2018, Mosquera, who was a music student, lost his left eye during a protest when he was hit by a projectile launched by police, but he continued his political activism.

When demonstrations over a proposed tax hike broke out last April, Mosquera joined in and also produced reports on the protests for a local website as well as social media videos calling on Colombians to join the protests.

The protests raged almost daily for two months and saw at least 58 people killed, but the demonstrations have since dissipated.

Top Stories

Army, Marine generals on Afghanistan evacuation: 'I’ve never seen anything like it'

40 minutes ago

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

4 hours ago

On Location: August 24, 2021

4 hours ago

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

4 hours ago

Top Stories

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

4 hours ago

Inside the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 24, 3:51 PM

Top Stories

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

4 hours ago

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Will US extend Afghanistan evacuation deadline?

Aug 23, 7:44 PM

Police lieutenant dies of COVID-19 day before his wedding

Aug 24, 5:00 AM

Top Stories

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

4 hours ago

Police lieutenant dies of COVID-19 day before his wedding

Aug 24, 5:00 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events