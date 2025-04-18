Students, journalists stand trial in Turkey over protests sparked by mayor's arrest

Dozens of people including journalists have appeared before a court in Istanbul, accused of attending banned demonstrations and disobeying police orders to disperse during anti-government protests

People gather to protest outside Caglayan courthouse, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, April 18, 2025, during the hearing of dozens of people accused of attending banned demonstrations after the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

People gather to protest outside Caglayan courthouse, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, April 18, 2025, during the hearing of dozens of people accused of attending banned demonstrations after the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

People gather to protest outside Caglayan courthouse, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, April 18, 2025, during the hearing of dozens of people accused of attending banned demonstrations after the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

People gather to protest outside Caglayan courthouse, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, April 18, 2025, during the hearing of dozens of people accused of attending banned demonstrations after the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

ISTANBUL -- Dozens of people including journalists appeared before a court in Istanbul on Friday, accused of attending banned demonstrations and disobeying police orders to disperse during anti-government protests that were triggered by the jailing of the city’s opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.

Imamoglu, seen as the main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 22-year rule, was arrested on March 19 and jailed days later on corruption charges.

His imprisonment has been widely viewed as politically motivated and sparked nationwide protests. The government insists Turkey’s judiciary is independent and that the courts operate independently.

A total of 189 defendants, most of them university students, began defending themselves over charges of participating in banned protests and non-compliance with orders to disperse. Some have also been charged with carrying arms.

Four photojournalists and three reporters who were covering the demonstrations were also on trial. The court, however, on Friday decided to separate their case from the main trial.

The defendants are among more than 2,000 people were detained for taking party in the country’s largest mass demonstrations in more than a decade.

During the opening hearing, lawyers demanded acquittal for all 189 defendants.

Among them was Derin Dogakus, a 23-year-old Istanbul University student, who was detained from her home on March 24 and released from jail last week along with dozens of other students. Their release followed concerted efforts by parents to have their children set free, with many holding daily vigils outside Silivri prison, west of Istanbul.

“I spent 18 days in the Silivri prison and was released a week ago today,” Dogakus said. “We all missed our exams. Some lost their jobs.”

“This is not a legal process. It is a process where the law is trampled on," she said.

Avni Gundogan, the father of another defendant, was among hundreds who gathered outside the courthouse in support of the students.

“They engaged in democratic, peaceful and legitimate activities. They exercised their constitutional rights, and their rights were violated,” Gundogan said. “We demand a verdict of acquittal for our children.”