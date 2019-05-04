Sudan protesters say security attempted to break up sit-in

The organizers of the protests that drove former Sudan president Omar al-Bashir from power say security forces have attempted to forcefully break up a sit-in in the Darfur region.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which has spearheaded more than four months of protests, said Saturday that security forces and "remnants of the ousted regime" have tried to disperse protesters outside a military facility in the city of Nyala.

Activist Mustafa Baz says clashes erupted when marchers from a refugee camp in Darfur attempted to join the sit-in.

The SPA says "many" protesters have been wounded.

The attempted break-up comes as protesters have toned down some of their demands in an attempt to ease tensions with the ruling military council that took over the country after ousting al-Bashir last month.