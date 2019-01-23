Sudan's president, facing protests, looks for aid from Qatar

Sudan's embattled president is in Qatar looking for support amid weekslong protests against his 29-year rule in the African nation.

President Omar al-Bashir will meet Wednesday with Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two men are expected to discuss possible aid to Sudan, which is suffering from deep economic problems that sparked the protests.

Al-Bashir's trip also cuts across the politics now roiling the Gulf Arab states.

Sudan has sent troops to support the Saudi-led war in Yemen, but now seeks aids from Qatar, which the kingdom and three other Arab states have been boycotting since June 2017 in a political dispute.

Sudanese officials said in December that Sheikh Tamim promised Qatar will "provide all that is needed" to help Sudan get through its crisis.