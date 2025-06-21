A suicide bomber in Nigeria’s northeast state of Borno has killed at least 10 people and injured several others in an explosion in a restaurant

Suicide bomber kills at least 10 in restaurant in northeast Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria -- A suicide bomber in Nigeria’s northeast state of Borno killed at least 10 people and injured several others in an explosion in a restaurant, police said Saturday.

The blast occurred in the Konduga area late Friday, police spokesperson Nahum Daso told The Associated Press.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Nigeria’s northeast has been hit by attacks carried out by Islamic militants from the Boko Haram group and its splinter, the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Boko Haram, Nigeria’s homegrown jihadis, took up arms in 2009 to fight Western education and impose their radical version of Islamic law. The conflict also has spilled into Nigeria’s northern neighbors.

Some 35,000 civilians have been killed and more than 2 million displaced in the northeastern region, according to the U.N.

Despite promises by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address Nigeria’s security challenges, the violence has persisted.