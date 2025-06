A suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan has killed at least eight soldiers and injured 25 people including civilians

Suicide bombing in Pakistan kills at least 8 soldiers and wounds over 2 dozen people

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- A suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan on Saturday killed at least eight soldiers and injured 25 people, including civilians, officials said.

The attack targeted a military vehicle in North Waziristan around lunchtime despite a curfew across the tribal district to facilitate the movement of security forces, the intelligence officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue with the media.

The wounded were 15 soldiers and 10 civilians, including children, the officials said.

Footage of the blast in Khadi village showed bandaged children lying on the floor near shattered glass and debris.

The intelligence officials did not disclose the source of the blast and there was no immediate claim of responsibility. However, the Pakistani Taliban and other armed groups operate out of the country’s northwest.

Under the curfew, the main roads from Bannu to Miranshah and up to the Afghan border were closed to traffic.

This story corrects the number of dead and wounded.