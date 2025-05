Third suspect arrested over fires at properties linked to UK prime minister

A third man has been arrested in connection with a series of fires targeting property linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer

By The Associated Press

Fire damage is seen in the doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON -- A third man was arrested Monday for a series of fires that targeted property linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, police said.

The unnamed 34-year-old was arrested in Chelsea, west London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, Metropolitan Police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the same charge Saturday, the day after Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, appeared in court on charges of setting fire to Starmer’s personal home, along with a property where he once lived and a small SUV he had sold.

Police didn’t provide the nationality of the second and third suspects.

No injuries were reported from the fires, which occurred on three nights in north London between May 8 and May 12.

Lavrynovych, 21, didn't enter a plea Friday in Westminster Magistrates’ Court to three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

A prosecutor said there was no explanation for the crimes and that Lavrynovych denied setting the fires.

Starmer and his family had moved into the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence after he was elected in July.