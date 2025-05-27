Suspect in fatal knife attack at German festival admits killings as trial starts

The suspect in a knife attack at a festival in the German city of Solingen has gone on trial in Duesseldorf on murder and terrorism charges

Issa Al H., accused of stabbing three people to death during a city festival, sits in the courtroom of the Higher Regional Court in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

BERLIN -- The suspect in a knife attack at a festival in the German city of Solingen went on trial Tuesday on murder and terrorism charges, and acknowledged his guilt as the proceedings opened.

Three people were killed in the Aug. 23 attack at a “Festival of Diversity” marking the 650th anniversary of the city in western Germany. The Syrian man, who has been identified only as Issa Al H. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested a day after the attack.

He is charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and membership in a foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group, in the trial at the state court in Duesseldorf.

There are no formal pleas in the German legal system. However, the suspect admitted responsibility for the attack in a statement read by his lawyers, German news agency dpa reported.

“I have brought severe guilt upon myself. I am prepared to accept the verdict," he said. “I killed innocent people, not infidels.”

The Solingen incident was one of several deadly attacks in the months leading up to Germany's national election in February that involved immigrant suspects, pushing migration to the forefront of the political agenda in that vote.

It highlighted problems with returning rejected asylum-seekers to the first country where they entered the European Union, as is supposed to happen under EU rules. The suspect was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria in 2023 but reportedly disappeared for a time and avoided expulsion.

Murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison in Germany.

The Duesseldorf court has scheduled trial sessions until late September.