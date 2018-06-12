New suspect detained in fatal stabbing of girl in Germany

A new suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old Romanian girl in western Germany turned himself in to police on Tuesday, authorities said.

The 17-year-old's detention followed the release of another man who had turned himself in after fleeing from officers investigating the killing in the town of Viersen. Police had determined that he was not involved in the killing.

Police said the new suspect is of Bulgarian origin and lives in Viersen. Spokeswoman Isabella Hannen said he was acquainted with the victim, but she did not give further details about their relationship.

The girl was stabbed on Monday in the Casinogarten park in the small town not far from the border with the Netherlands.

Police did not release the names of the victim or the perpetrator for privacy reasons.