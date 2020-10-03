Suspicious object found on train in Germany, made safe Police say an object containing nails, screws, gunpowder and firecrackers that may have been an explosive device was found on board an out-of-service train in the German city of Cologne and made safe

BERLIN -- An object containing nails, screws, gunpowder and firecrackers that may have been an explosive device was found on board an out-of-service train in the German city of Cologne and made safe, police said Saturday.

They said experts were still checking whether the object could have exploded, news agency dpa reported.

A cleaner found the object in a train parked on sidings outside Cologne’s Deutz station on Friday night, police said. Specialists deactivated it early Saturday, according to a police statement.

Experts examined the composition of the object, which was moved to a secure area.

Officers searched other trains on the same sidings. As of mid-afternoon Saturday, they hadn’t found any other suspicious objects, police spokesman Thomas Held told German broadcaster n-tv.

Held said the background to the find was still unclear and police are “investigating in all directions.”