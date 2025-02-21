Sweden is investigating a cable break in the Baltic Sea

Swedish authorities are investigating a damaged cable that was discovered in the Baltic Sea, according to Swedish news agency TT

The breakage is the latest in a string of recent incidents of ruptured undersea cables that have heightened fears of Russian sabotage and spying in the region.

Late last month, authorities discovered damage to the undersea fiber-optic cable running between the Latvian city of Ventspils and Sweden’s Gotland. A vessel belonging to a Bulgarian shipping company was seized but later released after Swedish prosecutors ruled out initial suspicions that sabotage caused the damage.

The most recent break was found off the island of Gotland, south of Stockholm, in the Swedish economic zone, TT reported Friday. The cable runs between Germany and Finland.

The Coast Guard is responding to the site. The agency and prosecutors referred media inquiries to police, which did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on the social media platform X on Friday that the government takes all reports of damage to infrastructure in the Baltic Sea very seriously.

Additional details were not immediately available.