Swiss air force jet crashes in Alps, pilot ejects safely

GENEVA -- A Swiss air force fighter jet crashed during a training fight in the Alps on Wednesday, the Defense Department said. The pilot was able to eject safely and was unhurt.

The plane took off from Payerne in western Switzerland and was acting as a “sparring partner” for the air force's F/A-18 jets on the training flight, the Defense Department added. Military investigators were looking into the cause of the crash..