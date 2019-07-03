Swiss arrest 6 after Cameroonian guards rough up journalist

The Geneva prosecutor's office says six members of Cameroonian President Paul Biya's security team have been arrested over the alleged harassment and injury of a journalist during a protest outside one of the city's most prestigious hotels.

The prosecutor's office said Wednesday that Biya's security detail immobilized and slightly injured the journalist for Swiss public broadcaster RTS, then swiped his phone, wallet and bag on June 26. Some belongings were damaged.

The incident took place as the journalist was covering demonstrators who had gathered at the Intercontinental Hotel, a favored venue for high-level officials in Geneva, where Biya was staying.

The arrest of five men and one woman took place Tuesday. The woman, who holds a diplomatic passport, has been released.