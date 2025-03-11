A Swiss politician was fined for buying pink water pistols online

A Swiss politician has been fined for buying water pistols online after authorities said the toys violate the country’s weapons law

ByThe Associated Press
March 11, 2025, 10:36 AM

ZURICH -- ZURICH (AP) — A Swiss politician was fined for buying pink water pistols online because authorities say the toys violated the country's weapons law, a local newspaper reported.

Newspaper Aargauer Zeitung on Friday reported that Marc Jaisli — a member of the local council in Buchs, a town west of Zurich — ordered the water pistols in August through ultra low-cost online retailer Temu for his godchildren as a gift.

Prosecutors ordered him to pay a fine totaling 6,500 francs ($7,390) for a violation of weapons law, arguing that it applied even though the pistols were imitations “because they could be confused for real firearms due to their appearance” — despite the pink color.

Aargauer Zeitung reported that Jaisli said he had not been aware of the violation, but accepted the penalty and paid the fine.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events