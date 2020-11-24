Swiss probe knife attack injuring 2 as possible terrorism Swiss authorities are investigating as a possible terror attack the stabbing of two women in a department store in the southern city of Lugano, and a suspect has been arrested

GENEVA -- Swiss authorities are investigating as a possible terror attack the stabbing of two women in a department store in the southern city of Lugano, for which a suspect has been arrested. Police said the women's injuries were not life-threatening.

The federal prosecutors' office said “an alleged terrorist attack against several people in a department store” had taken place.

Police in the southern Ticino region said a 28-year-old Swiss citizen living in the Lugano area had allegedly attacked two women, wounding one person in the neck with a sharp weapon.

In a statement, the Ticino police said one of the victims sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the other sustained minor injuries.