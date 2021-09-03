Syria says it has shot down Israeli missiles near capital

Syria says it has shot down Israeli missiles as they approached the capital Damascus, saying it had countered an “aggression” from its longtime adversary with its own air defenses

September 3, 2021, 5:22 AM
1 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syria says it shot down Israeli missiles as they approached the capital Damascus on Friday, saying it had countered an “aggression” from its longtime adversary with its own air defenses.

State news agency SANA said Syria shot down most of the missiles, which were launched from the area southeast of neighboring Lebanon and targeted areas near Damascus.

It provided no further details, and there was no immediate comment from Israel, which rarely speaks of its military operations in the war-ravaged country.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck what it says are Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanese Hezbollah. The Iran-backed militant group is fighting alongside Syrian government forces in the country's long-running civil war.

Top Stories

Storm death toll rises across the Northeast

Sep 02, 9:29 PM

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

2 hours ago

COVID-19 live updates: 8 Florida school districts refuse to reverse mask mandates

Sep 02, 7:03 PM

Biden slams SCOTUS refusal to block Texas abortion law, vows to pursue legal remedies

Sep 02, 4:56 PM

Twin boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

Sep 02, 4:04 PM

Top Stories

Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

Sep 01, 8:20 PM

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 10:21 AM

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

2 hours ago

All the details on 'CMA Summer Jam' 2021

Sep 02, 4:23 PM

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

Sep 02, 6:14 PM

Top Stories

Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

Sep 01, 8:20 PM

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 10:21 AM

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

2 hours ago

All the details on 'CMA Summer Jam' 2021

Sep 02, 4:23 PM

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

Sep 02, 6:14 PM

Top Stories

Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

Sep 01, 8:20 PM

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law

Sep 02, 10:21 AM

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

2 hours ago

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events