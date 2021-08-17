Syrian state TV: Israel fires missiles in southern Syria

Syrian state TV says Israel carried out a missile attack, targeting a military position in southern Syria

August 17, 2021, 6:57 PM
1 min read

BEIRUT -- Syrian state media reported that Israel carried out a missile attack on southern Syria late on Tuesday, targeting an unspecified military position. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The state TV report did not specify if there were any casualties. It said two missiles were fired toward the military position near the southern town of Quneitra, on the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the missiles struck areas where Iran-backed fighters are based.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

