Syria's defense chief meets Jordan's army commander in Amman

Syria’s defense minister has paid a rare visit to Jordan after Syrian troops captured several rebel-held areas near the border between the two countries

September 19, 2021, 5:30 PM
2 min read

AMMAN -- Syria’s defense minister met Sunday with Jordan's army chief in Amman after after Syrian troops captured several rebel-held areas near Jordan’s border, state media reported.

The Hala Akhbar news site, which is linked to Jordan’s military, reported that the meeting between Jordanian Gen. Yousef Huneiti and Syrian Gen. Ali Habib was “to increase coordination in the field of border security to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries.”

The recent push by Syrian troops in the country’s south is the biggest since government forces captured wide areas along the border in 2018, including the Nassib border crossing.

The crossing with Jordan was reopened in 2018, months after it fell under Syrian government control. Syrian rebels had seized the site in 2015, severing a lifeline for the government in Damascus and disrupting a major trade route linking Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and the oil-rich Gulf countries.

Habib’s visit came nearly two weeks after Syrian forces entered the rebel-held district of the volatile southern city of Daraa as part of a truce negotiated by Russia to end weeks of fighting. In the days that followed, Syrian troops captured rebel-held parts of several villages near Daraa.

The latest push by Syrian troops brings all parts of southern Syria under full government control.

Petra, Jordan’s state news agency, said Huneiti and Habib discussed border security, the situation in southern Syria, fighting terrorism and confronting narcotics smuggling.

Syrian state TV said the visit came at the invitation of Jordan’s army commander, adding that Habib was accompanied by top army officers. It said the talks focused on “fighting terrorism and border control.”

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in the turbulent Mideast. The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.

Earlier this month, ministers from Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Egypt said after meeting in Amman that Egyptian natural gas should reach Lebanon through Jordan and Syria as soon as next month, after maintenance of pipelines and the review of a deal interrupted 10 years ago.

Top Stories

On Location: September 17, 2021

Sep 17, 4:33 PM

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

3 hours ago

2 homes 'heavily damaged' after military aircraft crashes, fire officials say

2 hours ago

Haiti struggles 1 month later after earthquake

Sep 15, 11:29 AM

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

3 hours ago

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

4 hours ago

FDA panel will continue to reexamine and modify booster recommendations: Fauci

Sep 19, 10:23 AM

'Justice for J6' rally ends without any known major incidents

Sep 18, 5:53 PM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

3 hours ago

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

4 hours ago

FDA panel will continue to reexamine and modify booster recommendations: Fauci

Sep 19, 10:23 AM

'Justice for J6' rally ends without any known major incidents

Sep 18, 5:53 PM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

3 hours ago

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

4 hours ago

Gabby Petito's boyfriend has also disappeared

Sep 18, 9:05 AM

'Justice for J6' rally ends without any known major incidents

Sep 18, 5:53 PM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events