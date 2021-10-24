Taiwan shaken by 6.5-magnitude quake, woman hurt by rockfall

An earthquake has shaken Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, and caused falling rocks that injured a woman and damaged a car

October 24, 2021, 10:28 AM
1 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- An earthquake shook Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Sunday and caused falling rocks that injured a woman and damaged a car. No deaths were reported.

The 6.5-magnitude quake struck at 1:11 p.m. and was centered near Yilan, a city about 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of Taipei near the northeastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau. It was followed seconds later by a 5.4-magnitude quake.

Buildings in Taipei swayed. The subway and some other mass transit services were suspended.

A woman was injured by falling rocks in Taroko National Park in Hualien County, south of Yilan, the Central News Agency reported. It said one car on a highway was damaged also by falling rocks but no one was injured.

Top Stories

Oct 14, 10:17 AM
Oct 20, 10:18 AM
Oct 23, 4:35 PM
Oct 24, 12:02 AM
Oct 23, 7:44 PM

Top Stories

Oct 23, 11:27 AM
Oct 23, 4:35 PM
Oct 23, 5:32 PM
Oct 22, 1:37 PM
Oct 21, 2:37 PM

Top Stories

Oct 21, 2:37 PM
Oct 22, 1:37 PM
Oct 23, 11:27 AM
Oct 22, 9:56 PM
Oct 23, 4:35 PM

Top Stories

Oct 23, 11:27 AM
Oct 22, 9:56 PM
Oct 23, 4:35 PM
Oct 23, 5:32 PM
Oct 23, 8:09 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events