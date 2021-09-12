Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

The higher education minister in the new Taliban government says women can study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but that classrooms will be gender-segregated and that Islamic dress is compulsory

September 12, 2021, 8:11 AM
2 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the higher education minister in the new Taliban government said Sunday.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference, several days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed an all-male government.

The world has been watching closely to see to what extent the Taliban might act differently from their first time in power, in the late 1990s. During that era, girls and women were denied an education, and were excluded from public life.

The Taliban have suggested they have changed, including in their attitudes toward women. However, they have used violence in recent days against women protesters demanding equal rights.

Haqqani said the Taliban did not want to turn the clock back 20 years. “We will start building on what exists today,” he said.

However, female university students will face restrictions under the Taliban, including a compulsory dress code. Haqqani said hijabs will be mandatory but did not specify if this meant compulsory headscarves or also compulsory face coverings.

Gender segregation will also be enforced, he said. “We will not allow boys and girls to study together,” he said. “We will not allow co-education.”

Haqqani said the subjects being taught in universities would also be reviewed but did not elaborate. The Taliban, who subscribe to a harsh interpretation of Islam, have banned music and art during their previous time in power.

Top Stories

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

9/11 20 years updates: Tribute in Light shines at end of anniversary

Sep 12, 12:06 AM

On Location: September 10, 2021

Sep 10, 4:26 PM

Unanswered questions, anger and suspicion loom 20 years after 9/11

Sep 11, 8:44 AM

Top Stories

China's FM Wang visiting Cambodia to discuss virus, trade

3 hours ago

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

President and first lady attend wreath-laying ceremony at Pentagon

Sep 11, 5:19 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony in Shanksville, PA

Sep 11, 11:27 AM

Top Stories

China's FM Wang visiting Cambodia to discuss virus, trade

3 hours ago

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

Medical director of ICU in Idaho discusses staff shortages

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

Top Stories

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

Medical director of ICU in Idaho discusses staff shortages

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events