Taliban official: Blast in Shiite area of Kabul kills 19

A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says 19 people were killed and 27 were wounded in a suicide bombing in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief said 19 people were killed and 27 were wounded in a suicide bombing in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday.

The explosion inside an education center in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood of Kabul took place in the morning hours, said the spokesman, Khalid Zadran.

The area is populated mostly by members of Afghanistan's minority Shiite community. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State group — the chief rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 — has in the past targeted the Hazara community.

“Our teams have dispatched at the site of the blast to find out more details,” Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said earlier.

The bombing was the latest in a steady stream of violence since the Taliban seized power.