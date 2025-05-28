British prosecutors say influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged rape and other crimes

Tate brothers face rape and trafficking chares in the UK

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, top left, arrives at a police station in a Lada vehicle in Voluntari, Romania, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, top left, arrives at a police station in a Lada vehicle in Voluntari, Romania, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, top left, arrives at a police station in a Lada vehicle in Voluntari, Romania, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, top left, arrives at a police station in a Lada vehicle in Voluntari, Romania, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

LONDON -- Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged rape and other crimes, British prosecutors said Wednesday.

Andrew Tate, 38, faces charges related to three women that include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

Tristan Tate, 36, faces charges related to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.