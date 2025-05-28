Tate brothers face rape and trafficking chares in the UK
British prosecutors say influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged rape and other crimes
ByThe Associated Press
May 28, 2025, 12:35 PM
LONDON -- Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged rape and other crimes, British prosecutors said Wednesday.
Andrew Tate, 38, faces charges related to three women that include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.
Tristan Tate, 36, faces charges related to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.