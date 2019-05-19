Tens of thousands rally against nationalism before EU votes

Tens of thousands of demonstrators opposed to right-wing populism and nationalism took to the streets in a number of European cities before May 23-26 elections to the European Parliament.

Marches in Germany were held under the banner of "One Europe for Everyone: Your Voice Against Nationalism" in cities including Berlin, Cologne, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg.

Organizers from more than 70 groups support the European Union, but also urge changes in migration policy such as support for refugee rescue missions in the Mediterranean Sea.

Other gatherings under the slogan "No to Hate, Yes to Change" were planned in Budapest, Genoa, Utrecht, Warsaw, Bucharest and other cities.

The dpa news agency said organizers reported 20,000 protesters in Berlin, while police estimated 10,000 in Munich, 14,000 in Frankfurt, and 10,000 in Hamburg.

