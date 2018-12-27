Thai authorities recover bodies of Korean golf tourists

Authorities in northern Thailand have recovered the bodies of two South Korean tourists who disappeared when the golf cart they were riding fell into a river on Tuesday.

Phitsanulok province Governor Pipat Ekpapan announced that the body of 68-year-old Jun Yong Sung was found Thursday morning after that of 76-year-old Jaseoong Ha was discovered the night before.

He said the pair fell into the Nan river in their golf cart from a pier when another cart hit them from behind, dumping them and the cart into the water. They were at a resort with a golf course that has a river running through it which must be ferried across.

One of the victim's wives, Ok Su Kim, was also hurt in the accident.