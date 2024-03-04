Thai court drops case against former PM Yingluck Shinawatra

A Thai court on Monday dropped a charge against former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, now living in exile, for mishandling government project expenditure in 2013

BANGKOK -- A Thai court on Monday dropped a charge against former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, now living in exile, for mishandling government project expenditure in 2013.

It is the latest favorable ruling in criminal cases hanging over the former leader. The court cleared Yingluck of abuse of power in December last year.

The judges unanimously dismissed charges against Yingluck and five other defendants accused of mishandling 240 billion baht in the infrastructure roadshow project, according to a press release from a special body under the Supreme Court that handles criminal cases against former officeholders.

Yingluck, the first female Prime Minister of Thailand and sister of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has been living in exile since her government was toppled in a coup in 2014.