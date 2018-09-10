Thai police shut down journalists' panel about Rohingya

Police in Thailand have shut down a forum organized by foreign journalists to discuss whether senior military officers in Myanmar should face justice for alleged human rights abuses committed by their forces against Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

About a dozen policemen showed up ahead of the scheduled panel discussion Monday evening at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand and ordered the panelists not to speak. The scheduled speakers included a prominent U.K.-based Rohingya activist, a former Thai diplomat and a representative of the International Commission of Jurists, a rights advocacy group.

Last month a specially appointed U.N. human rights team recommended that Myanmar military leaders should be prosecuted for genocide against the Rohingya.