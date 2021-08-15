Thai riot police, anti-gov't protesters clash in Bangkok

Thai riot police have fired tear gas and sprayed water cannons, as more than 100 anti-government protestors marched on an army base in the capital Bangkok

August 15, 2021, 2:03 PM
2 min read

BANGKOK, Thailand -- Thai riot police fired tear gas and sprayed water cannons Sunday as more than 100 anti-government protestors marched on an army base in the capital Bangkok where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has his residence.

The group of mainly young demonstrators pelted the police lines that blocked their way, hurling rocks, fireworks and small explosives known as “ping-pong bombs.”

Images on Thai television showed a police traffic control booth in flames.

Sunday marked the fourth time in the past seven days that protestors and police have fought in the Din Daeng area of the city.

Demonstrators are calling for Prayuth’s resignation over his perceived bungling of the government’s coronavirus vaccination program. Thailand has seen infection rates surge in the past few weeks while vaccination rates remain low.

But the protests are also part of a wider push for sweeping political change that includes the resignation of the government, a new constitution and – most contentious of all – fundamental reform of the powerful but opaque monarchy

Elsewhere, Sunday saw thousands of protestors gather in vehicles and on motorbikes for a mobile anti-government rally. They met in three locations to hear speeches before slowly driving around the city. By staying in vehicles they hoped to minimize participants’ potential exposure to COVID-19.

One of the main organizers, veteran activist Nattawut Saikua, appealed to those taking part to keep it peaceful, saying violence would alienate many potential supporters.

Top Stories

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Afghanistan updates: US airport operations continue, Taliban negotiate in Kabul

23 minutes ago

Biden and Trump bear responsibility for Afghanistan: Cheney

16 minutes ago

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

Top Stories

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

Mom shot dead by toddler during Zoom call, police say

Aug 14, 6:04 PM

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

3-year-old found dead in river after going missing from campsite

Aug 14, 7:50 PM

Top Stories

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Mom shot dead by toddler during Zoom call, police say

Aug 14, 6:04 PM

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

3-year-old found dead in river after going missing from campsite

Aug 14, 7:50 PM

Top Stories

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Mom shot dead by toddler during Zoom call, police say

Aug 14, 6:04 PM

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

3-year-old girl fatally shot by 5-year-old

Aug 14, 11:52 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events