Thai soldier arrested after allegedly killing 2, injuring 1

The army said a clerk shot at his co-workers at Thailand’s Army War College, killing two people and wounding another

A soldier closes the entrance gate of the Army Training Command compound, which houses the Army War College, in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A military clerk allegedly shot at his co-workers at the Army War College early Wednesday, killing two people and wounding another, the army said. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK -- A clerk shot at his co-workers at Thailand's Army War College in Bangkok early Wednesday, killing two people and wounding another, the army said.

One man died at the scene and another died after being taken to the hospital, the Thai army said in a statement. The wounded man was being treated at a hospital but no information was available on his condition.

The alleged assailant, Sgt. Yongyuth Mungkorngim, fled the scene but was arrested outside the Army Training Command compound, which houses the Army War College in the capital.

Television footage showed Sgt. Yongyuth, dressed in his army uniform, in police custody outside the military facility.

The military said initial information indicated the 59-year-old clerk was suffering from stress and health issues, but it wasn't more specific.

The army did not say which type of firearm was used. It said it would be assisting the police in the investigation.

Thailand's worst mass shooting involved a soldier who opened fire in a mall in a northeastern city in 2020, killing 29 people and holding off security forces for some 16 hours before being killed himself.