Former Thatcher 'spin doctor' Tim Bell dies at age 77

Tim Bell, a public relations expert credited with helping former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher win office in 1979, has died at age 77.

Friend and former business partner Piers Pottinger said in a statement Monday that Bell died on Sunday surrounded by his family after a long illness.

Bell was involved in the Conservative Party's election campaigns in 1979, 1983 and 1987. He was responsible for a famous campaign slogan, "Labour isn't working," in 1978 which attacked the Labour Party's employment record. Thatcher's Conservatives won office in 1979.

The Bell Pottinger PR company went into administration in 2017 after having been found by an industry watchdog to have run a "racially divisive" campaign in South Africa.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.