Thousands march to frontier in Pakistani Kashmir

Thousands of people in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir have begun marching toward the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the territory between Pakistan and India to protest the lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Toqeer Gillani, a leader of Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front, said Saturday the group will cross the frontier near Chakoti. He said they would spend the night at the midway point and resume their on-foot journey early Sunday.

Senior police officer Arshad Naqvi said no one would be allowed to get to the Line of Control due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned against crossing the line. He said on that that would support the "Indian narrative." India blames Pakistan for militancy in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

New Delhi imposed a strict curfew on Aug. 5 after stripping Indian-controlled Kashmir of its statehood.