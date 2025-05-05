Thousands gather near Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of V-E Day

Thousands of people have lined the roads around the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace as British and allied troops paraded past at the start of four days of pageantry to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales speaks to veteran Bernard Morgan during the military procession marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, in London, Monday, May 5, 2025. (Ben Birchall/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON -- Thousands of people lined the roads around the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace on Monday as British and allied troops paraded past at the start of four days of pageantry to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

After Big Ben tolled at the stroke of noon, actor Timothy Spall recited the victory speech that Winston Churchill delivered to a roaring crowd in central London on May 8, 1945. Britain started its commemorations of V-E Day three days early, because Monday is a public holiday in the U.K.

The Cenotaph, the nation’s war memorial, was covered with Union Jack flags. It was the first time that the memorial had been draped in the flags since it was unveiled by King George V in 1920, two years after the end of World War I.

About 1,300 members of the British armed forces are being joined by troops from the United Kingdom's NATO allies and Ukraine — a nod to the present war in Europe. The procession started in Parliament Square and swept past Buckingham Palace, where King Charles III took the salute.

Maria Crook, 69, who wore a hat with red, white and blue ribbons, traveled from Devon to London to watch the procession.

“I think it’s extremely important to pay our respects and honor those who have died for us,” she said.