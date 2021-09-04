Thousands protest for social justice, inclusion in Germany

Thousands of activists have protested in Berlin for a more inclusive and progressive society

September 4, 2021, 4:47 PM
1 min read

BERLIN -- Thousands of activists protested Saturday in Berlin for a more inclusive and progressive society, the German news agency dpa reported.

Over 350 organizations including Amnesty International, Fridays for Future, pro-women rights and refugee support groups had called for the march through the German capital three weeks before the country's national election on Sept 26.

The peaceful protesters called for a more united fight against racism in the country and demanded more rights for refugees, a more generous asylum policy, lower rents and stronger efforts to fight global warming.

The alliance of groups, called Unteilbar (Indivisible), said around 30,000 people had participated in the demonstrations but police estimated the number at about 10,000.

The protesters called for “social justice, human rights and consequent action against the climate crisis,” dpa reported.

Participants from all over the country joined the protests but their trips to Berlin were complicated by a national train strike.

———

Follow all AP stories about climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

Top Stories

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest

37 minutes ago

Democrats limited in abortion rights fight after Supreme Court decision

Sep 04, 8:23 AM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

1 hour ago

Deadly flooding calls attention to illegal basement apartments

Sep 03, 5:27 PM

Top Stories

Democrats limited in abortion rights fight after Supreme Court decision

Sep 04, 8:23 AM

Are future COVID-19 variants going to get more aggressive?

Sep 03, 3:57 PM

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Sen. Gillibrand on Texas abortion law: ‘What happened ... is unconscionable’

Sep 03, 3:55 PM

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Democrats limited in abortion rights fight after Supreme Court decision

Sep 04, 8:23 AM

Are future COVID-19 variants going to get more aggressive?

Sep 03, 3:57 PM

Sen. Gillibrand on Texas abortion law: ‘What happened ... is unconscionable’

Sep 03, 3:55 PM

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Are future COVID-19 variants going to get more aggressive?

Sep 03, 3:57 PM

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Democrats limited in abortion rights fight after Supreme Court decision

Sep 04, 8:23 AM

Sen. Gillibrand on Texas abortion law: ‘What happened ... is unconscionable’

Sep 03, 3:55 PM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events