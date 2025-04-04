Thousands rally against Russian Wagner mercenaries in Central African Republic

Thousands have protested plans of Central African Republic's president to run for a third term with the backing of Russian-led mercenaries from the Wagner group

Central African Republic opposition parties demonstrate in the streets of Bangui Friday, April 4, 2025, to protest the government and its use of Wagner mercenaries. (AP Photo/ Jean Fernand Koena)

Central African Republic opposition parties demonstrate in the streets of Bangui Friday, April 4, 2025, to protest the government and its use of Wagner mercenaries. (AP Photo/ Jean Fernand Koena)

Central African Republic opposition parties demonstrate in the streets of Bangui Friday, April 4, 2025, to protest the government and its use of Wagner mercenaries. (AP Photo/ Jean Fernand Koena)

Central African Republic opposition parties demonstrate in the streets of Bangui Friday, April 4, 2025, to protest the government and its use of Wagner mercenaries. (AP Photo/ Jean Fernand Koena)

BANGUI, Central African Republic -- Thousands took to the streets Friday in the Central African Republic to protest President Faustin Archange Touadera's plans to run for a third term with the backing of Russian-led mercenaries from the Wagner group.

The rally was organized by opposition parties that object to Touadera's third term as president.

The country is one of the first in which the Wagner mercnaries established operations with the pledge of fighting rebel groups and restoring peace. Wagner forces have served as personal bodyguards for Touadera, helping him win a constitutional referendum in July 2023 that could extend his power indefinitely.

“We’re here to say no to a third term for Faustin Archange Touadera. But more than that, we want to protect our sovereignty, which Touadera and the Wagner have trampled upon," said a member of the opposition, Justin Winè.

"The Wagner have raped and killed without any justice. This is not normal. To put an end to their reign, Touadera must go,” he said.

The CAR has been in conflict since 2013, when predominantly Muslim rebels seized power and forced then-President François Bozizé from office. Six of the 14 armed groups that signed a 2019 peace deal later left the agreement. Locals and the government have credited Wagner forces with preventing rebels from taking control of Bangui in 2021.

Martin Ziguélé, an opposition spokesman, thanked the country's youth for attending Friday's rally in their thousands to stand up for the country's constitution.