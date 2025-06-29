Thousands set up street blockades in Serbia after arrests of protesters

Riot police take positions on a street during a major anti-government rally pressing for an early election after nearly eight months of almost daily anti-corruption demonstrations that have shaken the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

Riot police take positions on a street during a major anti-government rally pressing for an early election after nearly eight months of almost daily anti-corruption demonstrations that have shaken the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

Riot police take positions on a street during a major anti-government rally pressing for an early election after nearly eight months of almost daily anti-corruption demonstrations that have shaken the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

Riot police take positions on a street during a major anti-government rally pressing for an early election after nearly eight months of almost daily anti-corruption demonstrations that have shaken the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Thousands of people Sunday set up street blockades in Serbia, angry over the arrest of anti-government protesters who clashed with police at a massive rally a day earlier demanding early elections.

Protesters put up metal fences and garbage containers at various locations in the capital Belgrade, also blocking a key bridge over the Sava river. Protesters in the northern city of Novi Sad pelted the offices of the ruling populist Serbian Progressive Party with eggs.

Serbian media said similar protest blockades were organized in smaller cities in the Balkan country.

Protesters on Sunday demanded that authorities release dozens of university students and other protesters who were jailed for attacking the police or for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government at the rally Saturday in Belgrade.

Tens of thousands of people attended the rally held after nearly eight months of persistent dissent that has rattled populist President Aleksandar Vucic.

Protesters also declared the current populist government “illegitimate” and laid the responsibility for any violence on the government.

Clashes with riot police erupted after the official part of the rally ended. Police used pepper spray, batons and shields while protesters threw rocks, bottles and other objects.

Police said on Sunday that 48 officers were injured while 22 protesters sought medical help. Out of 77 people detained, 38 remained in custody Sunday, most of them facing criminal charges, said Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

At least eight more people were detained during the day, the prosecutors said.

Vucic earlier Sunday announced the arrests at a press conference, accusing organizers of the rally of inciting violence and attacks on police, urging legal prosecution.

He also criticized "terrorists and those who tried to bring down the state,” singling out University of Belgrade's head dean, Vladan Djokic, who was among the protesters.

“There will be more arrests,” Vucic said. “Identification of all individuals is underway.”

Anti-government protests started after a renovated rail station canopy collapsed in November, killing 16 people. Many in Serbia blamed the tragedy in the northern city of Novi Sad on corruption-fueled negligence in state infrastructure projects.

Vucic has repeatedly rejected the student demand for an immediate snap vote instead of regular elections planned for 2027.

“Serbia won. You cannot destroy Serbia with violence,” Vucic said Sunday. “They consciously wanted to spur bloodshed. The time of accountability is coming.”

Critics say Vucic has become increasingly authoritarian since coming to power over a decade ago, stifling democratic freedoms while allowing corruption and organized crime to flourish. He has denied this.

Serbia is formally seeking European Union entry, but Vucic's government has nourished its relations with both Russia and China.