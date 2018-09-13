Thousands of students march in Mexico to protest violence

Thousands of students have marched through downtown Mexico City to protest violence.

They carried placards with slogans like "Being a student in Mexico is more dangerous than being a criminal." That was a reference to an attack by thugs on students at the National Autonomous University earlier this month. It also referred to the 2014 kidnapping and disappearance of 43 students. Nobody has been convicted for those crimes.

Thursday's march came on the 50th anniversary of the 1968 student protest known as the "March of Silence," when demonstrators marched quietly to contradict accusations that they were unruly. Weeks later on Oct. 2, 1968, troops fired on protesters at Tlatelolco Plaza, killing as many as 300.

Many in Thursday's march covered their mouths with tape to commemorate the 1968 march.