Thrice-deported felon sentenced to 8 years in federal prison

A federal judge has sentenced a Mexican citizen to eight years in prison for an immigration conviction — more than double the recommended term — citing his lengthy criminal history and the fact that he's already been deported three times.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 45-year-old Victor Santos-Ochoa pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after his latest arrest, on charges of assault and battery of a 5-year-old family member.

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson told Sanchez-Ochoa on Thursday that he's "the type of individual U.S. immigration policy is intended to keep out of the United States."

Prosecutors say Santos-Ochoa has 18 misdemeanor convictions in California, Georgia and Virginia and spent eight years in state and federal prisons.

